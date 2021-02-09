KP law minister resigns after spotted in viral horse-trading video

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Khan tendered his resignation from the provincial cabinet on Tuesday over his alleged appearance in a viral video of horse-trading that was reportedly held before Senate election 2018.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has shared his resignation on Twitter minutes after he asked the minister to resign to clear his name.

The alleged video, which has taken by storm on mainstream and social media, showed some parliamentarians sitting before and counting bundles of cash.

In his resignation letter, the law minister said after his appearance in the video “I feel it is my moral duty and obligation to withdraw from the cabinet and offer my resignation”.

“I unconditionally offer myself for any inquiry of any kind,” he wrote, adding that justice will prevail and he will be able to clear his name.