Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections takes Pakistan by storm

KARACHI – An alleged secretly recorded video exposing horse-trading during 2018 Senate polls has sent shock waves across the country at a time when it is going to see election 2021 for the upper house of the parliament in coming weeks.

The video, which was taken by storm on social media and mainstream news channels, shows provincial lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) receiving bundles of cash and then putting thme in a bag.

The video has exposed how the 20 lawmakers of the PTI switched their loyalties for millions of rupees. The lawmakers, according to media, have been identified as Deena Naz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister Sultan Muhammad, who was then part of the Qaumi Wattan Party, and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been highlighted time and again that he had expelled lawmakers of his party for receiving money during 2018 Senate election. Driven by such facts, Imran Khan-led government wants to hold the upcoming elections through open ballot.

Sultan Muhammad is currently in the KP government. Reports claim the premier has ordered to remove Sultan from the post immediately.

2018 سینیٹ الیکشن میں پی ٹی آئی کے 20 ایم پی ایز نے اس طرح ضمیر بیچا تھا- pic.twitter.com/8BoShoot7X — Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) February 9, 2021

The shocking video has sparked anger among people with mostly supporting the prime minister for holding Senate polls through open vote.

MPAs are visible receiving tons of money to sell their votes in Senate Elections 2018.



Imran Khan stands correct one more time, and those who oppose election reforms are part of this mega corruption scam! pic.twitter.com/KAX0e6QbM6 — Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) February 9, 2021