Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections takes Pakistan by storm
Web Desk
06:33 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections takes Pakistan by storm
Share

KARACHI – An alleged secretly recorded video exposing horse-trading during 2018 Senate polls has sent shock waves across the country at a time when it is going to see election 2021 for the upper house of the parliament in coming weeks.

The video, which was taken by storm on social media and mainstream news channels, shows provincial lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) receiving bundles of cash and then putting thme in a bag.

The video has exposed how the 20 lawmakers of the PTI switched their loyalties for millions of rupees. The lawmakers, according to media, have been identified as Deena Naz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister Sultan Muhammad, who was then part of the Qaumi Wattan Party, and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been highlighted time and again that he had expelled lawmakers of his party for receiving money during 2018 Senate election. Driven by such facts, Imran Khan-led government wants to hold the upcoming elections through open ballot.  

Sultan Muhammad is currently in the KP government. Reports claim the premier has ordered to remove Sultan from the post immediately.

The shocking video has sparked anger among people with mostly supporting the prime minister for holding Senate polls through open vote. 

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa chairs 239th Corps Commanders’ ...
05:56 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
PTI's Faisal Vawda fined Rs50,000 over delay in ...
05:37 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Porsche Pakistan scam gets thicker, victim ...
06:55 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore’s six ...
05:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness ...
04:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 ...
03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares details of how she met husband Faisal ...
06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr