Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections takes Pakistan by storm
Share
KARACHI – An alleged secretly recorded video exposing horse-trading during 2018 Senate polls has sent shock waves across the country at a time when it is going to see election 2021 for the upper house of the parliament in coming weeks.
The video, which was taken by storm on social media and mainstream news channels, shows provincial lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) receiving bundles of cash and then putting thme in a bag.
The video has exposed how the 20 lawmakers of the PTI switched their loyalties for millions of rupees. The lawmakers, according to media, have been identified as Deena Naz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister Sultan Muhammad, who was then part of the Qaumi Wattan Party, and others.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has been highlighted time and again that he had expelled lawmakers of his party for receiving money during 2018 Senate election. Driven by such facts, Imran Khan-led government wants to hold the upcoming elections through open ballot.
Sultan Muhammad is currently in the KP government. Reports claim the premier has ordered to remove Sultan from the post immediately.
2018 سینیٹ الیکشن میں پی ٹی آئی کے 20 ایم پی ایز نے اس طرح ضمیر بیچا تھا- pic.twitter.com/8BoShoot7X— Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) February 9, 2021
The shocking video has sparked anger among people with mostly supporting the prime minister for holding Senate polls through open vote.
MPAs are visible receiving tons of money to sell their votes in Senate Elections 2018.— Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) February 9, 2021
Imran Khan stands correct one more time, and those who oppose election reforms are part of this mega corruption scam! pic.twitter.com/KAX0e6QbM6
@ImranKhanPTI Dear PM @arsched released video of 2018 senate election bribery. These amounts remained undisclosed in their wealth. Tax is not paid on these amounts. These senators can be deseated on many scores including cases in NAB.— Ijaz, Syed Muhammad (@syed_ijaz) February 9, 2021
- Porsche Pakistan scam gets thicker, victim narrates his story in DP ...06:55 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections takes Pakistan by ...06:33 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- 'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares details of how she ...06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- COAS Bajwa chairs 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ (VIDEO)05:56 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- PTI's Faisal Vawda fined Rs50,000 over delay in ECP disqualification ...05:37 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- 'Numaish' – Ali Xeeshan makes fashion statement along with a social ...04:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest03:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title04:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021