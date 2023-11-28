Motorway M-1 closed for traffic as thick fog grips parts of Pakistan

LAHORE – Several areas of the Motorway were closed to traffic due to dense fog on Tuesday morning.

National Highways and Motorway Police said Motorway M1 from Peshawar to Rashakai has been closed for all kinds of traffic in the wake of dense fog and low visibility.

The closure of motorways is in light of the safety of people as authorities cautioned masses to avoid unnecessary travel during late night or early hours.

NHMP spokesman also advised people to use fog lights if traveling in low visibility.

Furthermore, it advised commuters to keep a distance between vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.