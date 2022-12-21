Dense fog forces PIA to shift Lahore flight operations to Islamabad

LAHORE – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced shifting of its flight operations in Lahore for tonight to Islamabad due to thick fog in the Punjab’s capital city.

The national carrier made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “Due to Fog/Smog & low visibility at at #Lahore, #PIA is temporarily shifting its flights, operating to/from Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, between 10PM-11AM, to #Islamabad International Airport; with immediate effect”.

Meanwhile, dense fog has also blanketed different cities across the Punjab, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

Due to Fog/Smog & low visibility at at #Lahore, #PIA is temporarily shifting its flights, operating to/from Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, between 10PM-11AM, to #Islamabad International Airport; with immediate effect. Kindly contact 111 786 786 for update on flight info & changes pic.twitter.com/deZkOYq66y — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 21, 2022

Motorway spokesperson said that Lahore-Islamabad Motorway M2 has been closed at various sections, taking safety measures.

The Motorway police have asked the public to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.