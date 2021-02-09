Porsche Pakistan scam gets thicker, victim narrates his story in DP Exclusive Video

LAHORE – A victim of Porsche Pakistan’s scam has claimed that his complaints to Porsche AG in Germany has resulted in the cancellation of its distribution rights to Abuzar Bokhari’s Performance Automotive Pvt Ltd.

Talking to Daily Pakistan, Mian Mohammad Ali Moeen, who had paid Rs 5 million for an all-electric Porsche Taycan, said he had paid the amount to Bokhari in January 2020. Moeen added the car was present at the dealership, but Bokhari asked him to wait for a month and a half after which he would hand over the car to which Moeen agreed. After that Bokhari asked for another month and a half after which he could not give the car due to coronavirus lockdown.

Moeen said Bokhari told him that if he waited a bit longer, he would get a freshly imported car which would cost him about Rs 2.5 million cheaper as the new taxes would be in place at that time. He agreed, but the car was still not delivered to him.

In June 2020, Bokhari offered him a refund, saying that the car was not coming. However, then Bokhari said the main dealership in Dubai had gone bankrupt and he could not pay Moeen back.

The victim told DP that he had filed a case against Bokhari through his lawyer and complained to Porsche AG, which after investigating the matter and considering similar complaints from other victims, cancelled Performance Automotive’s distribution licence.

Abuzar Bokhari, CEO of Porsche Pakistan (Performance Automotive) is on the run, reportedly he had gone to the UAE at first after which he had moved on to London, UK. He has cases of fraud against him amounting to almost Rs 800 million in which he is accused of taking car registration money from several people like Moeen, but had not delivered any car to any of his customers and has now flown out of the country.

Porsche-Pakistan CEO runs off with Rs800 million, ... 08:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021 LAHORE – A luxury car dealer in Lahore has allegedly run away with nearly a billion rupees after conning people ...

A few days ago Porsche Pakistan issued a statement, in which they declined that their CEO owed anyone any money and that all the money was collected by Performance Automotive and the company was willing to extend legal help to anyone who sought it.