Porsche Pakistan issues clarification, says complaints due to delay from Porsche AG
Share
LAHORE – Porsche Pakistan has issued a clarification saying the reports about its CEO owing car booking money to anyone are false and all the registration money was received in the account of Performance Automotive Pvt Ltd (Porsche Pakistan) on behalf of Porsche AG as their appointed representative.
The clarification also states that Porsche AG was refusing delivery of the vehicles to Pakistani customers for two years.
The statement said Porsche Pakistan was in a legal battle with Porsche AG for this “illegal” refusal on all legal forums.
The statement alleged that the delay was due to Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE’s alleged understanding with a rival local party it called “an influential and controversial business group” that seeks to get hold of Porsche distribution rights in Pakistan.
The company concluded, “Porsche Pakistan and its legal team is fully available for any concerned parties or investigative authorities for any information or clarification they may require.
Porsche-Pakistan CEO runs off with Rs800 million, ... 08:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – A luxury car dealer in Lahore has allegedly run away with nearly a billion rupees after conning people ...
- PM Imran urges Muslim world to stand against Islamophobia07:45 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Porsche Pakistan issues clarification, says complaints due to delay ...07:28 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
-
- Daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger after road accident, says Maryam ...06:46 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran for reducing tax burden on Pakistan's poor06:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Nida Yasir’s mother Fehmida Nasreen passes away04:37 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Natalie Portman debunks pregnancy rumours04:59 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021