Petrol price likely to hit Rs 150 per litre as another hike on the cards
Web Desk
01:24 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Petrol price likely to hit Rs 150 per litre as another hike on the cards
Share

ISLAMABAD – Amid skyrocketing petroleum fuel rates, the prices of petrol and diesel are likely to go up by over Rs5 per litre from January 16.

Reports in local media said the prices of key petroleum products are estimated to jump by up to Rs5 per litre for the next fortnight in light of the recent surge in international oil prices.

The Petroleum Division has received a summary for an upward revision of prices of petroleum products. Reports added that the high-speed diesel (HSD) is also expected to soar by Rs5.65 per litre while an increase of Rs4/litre has been proposed for light-speed diesel (LSD).

The proposed hike in prices of petroleum products has been linked with rising oil rates in the international market. 

The Ministry of Finance will announce the new prices of petroleum products later today after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 on ... 11:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday night announced another hike in the prices of petroleum ...

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, the PTI government increased the prices of petrol, diesel and other products by up to Rs4.15 per litre.

After the last surge, the price of petrol went up from Rs140.82 per litre to Rs144.82 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel jumped to Rs141.62 per litre from the previous Rs137.62 per litre.

With hike in petrol prices, Pakistan cuts LPG ... 09:54 AM | 1 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – With another hike in the prices of petroleum products on the eve of the new year, the federal ...

More From This Category
NATO weapons recovered from warehouse in ...
12:58 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Motorways closed, flight operations disrupted as ...
11:52 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Sindh announces decision on schools' closure amid ...
11:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
PM Imran reiterates vow not to abandon Afghans in ...
10:19 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid cases for first ...
09:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Punjab govt constitutes medical board to examine ...
12:48 AM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat sets internet ablaze with killer dance moves
09:52 AM | 15 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr