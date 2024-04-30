Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV gets huge price cut of Rs850,000 in Pakistan

Chery rolled out its seven-seater mid-size crossover Tiggo 8 Pro in Pakistan two years back. The SUV comes with a vibrant exterior design with LED lights, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, it offers a spacious and comfortable interior with leather upholstery, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a range of technology features including a 10.25-inch central infotainment system, wireless charging, and more.
The vehicle is backed by 1.6 4-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive, and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering good performance and handling.
|Previous Price
|Reduced Price
|Reduction Amount
|Rs. 10,399,000
|Rs. 9,550,000
|Rs. 849,000
The company lately announced big discount on its 2-year anniversary in Pakistan's auto market. The SUV's price moved down by Rs849,000, bringing it down to Rs. 9,550,000 from its previous price of Rs. 10,399,000.
The offer is limited to available stock and will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.
As per the annoucement, the final price at the time of delivery will apply, and Ghandhara Automobiles reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time. This is the second promotional offer by Ghandhara Automobiles in recent times.
Two months back, the company introduced a 10-year/1 million kilometers engine extended warranty for its crossover vehicles in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
