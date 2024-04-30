Search

Business

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV gets huge price cut of Rs850,000 in Pakistan

Web Desk
10:08 AM | 30 Apr, 2024
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV gets huge price cut of Rs850,000 in Pakistan
Chery rolled out its seven-seater mid-size crossover Tiggo 8 Pro in Pakistan two years back. The SUV comes with a vibrant exterior design with LED lights, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it offers a spacious and comfortable interior with leather upholstery, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a range of technology features including a 10.25-inch central infotainment system, wireless charging, and more.

The vehicle is backed by 1.6 4-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive, and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering good performance and handling.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro New Price in Pakistan 

Previous Price Reduced Price Reduction Amount
Rs. 10,399,000 Rs. 9,550,000 Rs. 849,000

The company lately announced big discount on its 2-year anniversary in Pakistan's auto market. The SUV's price moved down by Rs849,000, bringing it down to Rs. 9,550,000 from its previous price of Rs. 10,399,000.

The offer is limited to available stock and will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

As per the annoucement, the final price at the time of delivery will apply, and Ghandhara Automobiles reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time. This is the second promotional offer by Ghandhara Automobiles in recent times.

Two months back, the company introduced a 10-year/1 million kilometers engine extended warranty for its crossover vehicles in Pakistan.

