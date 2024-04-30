Pakistan to announce petrol price for May 2024 today; Check new expected rates here

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to announce reduction in prices of all petroleum products.
As per unofficial reports, petrol price could witness drop of Rs4-5 per litre in the first half of May 2024. The government officials have not shared any update yet, and the final announcement will be made after today's meeting.
The brether for inflation-hit Pakistani comes as price of petrol may come down from Rs293 to Rs288 per litre. The price of high speed diesel might be changed, with new rate expected to be around 282.
The drop in local market is expected after drop in the price of Brent crude in the international market.
Earlier this month, petrol prices were increased by Rs4.53 per litre to Rs293.94 per litre, while high-speed diesel now costs Rs290.38 per litre, up by Rs8.14 per litre.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
