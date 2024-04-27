How much discount will Pakistanis get on petrol price from May 1?

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices are expected to be slashed from the start of May 2024 in a sigh of relief for inflation-hit Pakistanis, who are facing record food and fuel prices.

As per reports in local media, drop in global oil prices will help lowering in petroleum prices in Pakistan in the upcoming price review.

International prices for diesel and gasoline moved down, and if this trend continues, domestic prices are likely to follow suit.

Petrol Price in Pakistan May 2024

Unofficial reports claimed that petrol rates will be dropped by Rs7.85 to Rs286.09 per litre while the diesel price would fall by Rs3.75 to Rs286.63 per litre.

The final decision will be based on oil industry's data reflecting price trends over the past 15 days.

In the last review on April 15, petrol prices were increased by Rs4.53 per litre to Rs293.94 per litre, while high-speed diesel now costs Rs290.38 per litre, up by Rs8.14 per litre.









