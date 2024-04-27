AirSial's Walk-in Interviews for Cabin Crew Jobs 2024; Check details to apply online

Pakistani private airline AirSial is looking for Cabin Crew Members. As a Cabin Crew Member, you will be responsible for ensuring the safety and comfort of our passengers, providing exceptional customer service, conducting pre-flight briefings, serving meals and beverages, and handling any in-flight emergencies.
The airline is offering market competitive salary and benefits package, as well as opportunities for career growth and development. Plus, enjoy travel perks and discounts. If you have a passion for aviation and a commitment to excellence, apply now to join our team!
|Airline
|AirSial
|Position
|Cabin Crew
|Interview Date
|Saturday, May 5, 2024
|Interview Time
|11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Location
|Operational Head Office, Aviation Dynamics Building, Terminal 1 Road, JIAP, Karachi
Eligibility Criteria
|Criteria
|Requirements
|Gender
|Female
|Age
|18-25 years old
|Minimum Height
|5'2"
|Weight
|As per Body Mass Index (BMI)
|Marital Status
|Single
|Education
|Intermediate / A-Level
|Language Skills
|Excellent communication in English and Urdu
|Interpersonal Skills
|Strong interpersonal skills
|Personality
|Well-groomed and customer-oriented
Documents Required
How to Apply Online
To apply online, please visit https://www.airsial.com/careers.pen_spark and submit your application.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
