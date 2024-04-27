AirSial's Walk-in Interviews for Cabin Crew Jobs 2024; Check details to apply online

Pakistani private airline AirSial is looking for Cabin Crew Members. As a Cabin Crew Member, you will be responsible for ensuring the safety and comfort of our passengers, providing exceptional customer service, conducting pre-flight briefings, serving meals and beverages, and handling any in-flight emergencies.

The airline is offering market competitive salary and benefits package, as well as opportunities for career growth and development. Plus, enjoy travel perks and discounts. If you have a passion for aviation and a commitment to excellence, apply now to join our team!

Air Hostess Jobs Pakistan 2024



Interview

Airline AirSial Position Cabin Crew Interview Date Saturday, May 5, 2024 Interview Time 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM Location Operational Head Office, Aviation Dynamics Building, Terminal 1 Road, JIAP, Karachi

Eligibility Criteria

Criteria Requirements Gender Female Age 18-25 years old Minimum Height 5'2" Weight As per Body Mass Index (BMI) Marital Status Single Education Intermediate / A-Level Language Skills Excellent communication in English and Urdu Interpersonal Skills Strong interpersonal skills Personality Well-groomed and customer-oriented

Documents Required

CNIC (original and copy)

Resume

Photocopy of Intermediate Certificate or Equivalent

2 passport-sized photographs

Dress Code

Formal business attire

How to Apply Online

To apply online, please visit https://www.airsial.com/careers.pen_spark and submit your application.