Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw a slight decline in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs244,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to settle at Rs209,534.

The price of the precious commodity in international market also registered downward trend as per ounce price plunged by $6 to reach $2,337.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,371.94 per ounce.

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat gold per tola rose by Rs2,500 to Rs245,000 on Friday, up from Rs242,500 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,143, going from Rs.207,905 to Rs.210,048.