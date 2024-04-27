Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Search

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold saw a slight decline in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs244,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to settle at Rs209,534.

The price of the precious commodity in international market also registered downward trend as per ounce price plunged by $6 to reach $2,337.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,371.94 per ounce. 

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat gold per tola rose by Rs2,500 to Rs245,000 on Friday, up from Rs242,500 on the previous trading day. 

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,143, going from Rs.207,905 to Rs.210,048. 

How much discount will Pakistanis get on petrol price from May 1?

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.95 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.57 748.57
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.8 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

