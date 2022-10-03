Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 October 2022
11:48 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs144,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,210 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,900.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Karachi
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Quetta
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Attock
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Multan
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 144,600
|PKR 1,640
- CM Pervez Elahi inaugurates Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme12:47 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:53 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 October 202211:48 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
- LHC orders to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport11:10 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
- COAS General Bajwa likely to meet top official during his stay in US10:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
Meera and Amna Ilyas share a snippet from upcoming project
07:37 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Ali Sethi and Shae Gill take 'Pasoori' to live concert in London07:00 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Naimal Khawar's post workout glow leaves fans stunned09:02 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Hira Mani and Rahim Pardesi's new song 'Mera Naam' is out now08:35 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- US cipher is a reality, says PTI05:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022