Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 October 2022
11:48 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs144,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,210 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,900.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Karachi PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Islamabad PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Peshawar PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Quetta PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Sialkot PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Attock PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Gujranwala PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Jehlum PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Multan PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Bahawalpur PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Gujrat PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Nawabshah PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Chakwal PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Hyderabad PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Nowshehra PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Sargodha PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Faisalabad PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640
Mirpur PKR 144,600 PKR 1,640

