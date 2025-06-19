Gold Price in Pakistan | Gold Rate Today – 19 June 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down, continuing a downward streak fueled by falling international rates and weakened investor demand.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs2,245 per tola, settling at Rs359,055. Similarly, the price of 10 grams fell by Rs1,925 to reach Rs307,831.

Today Gold Rates

City 24KGold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs359,055 Rs3,878 Lahore Rs359,055 Rs3,878 Islamabad Rs359,055 Rs3,878 Peshawar Rs359,055 Rs3,878 Quetta Rs359,055 Rs3,878

Price Movement Over the Past Week:

June 14: Rs363,000

June 13: Rs361,500

June 12: Rs356,900

June 11: Rs352,900

June 10: Rs352,300

June 5: Rs358,400

June 4: Rs354,100

Internationally, gold prices fell by $20 to $3,378 per ounce (including a $20 premium), signaling a cautious global market outlook. Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market rose modestly by Rs22, now standing at Rs3,878 per tola.

Market experts attribute the decline in gold prices to global economic uncertainty, shifting investor sentiment, and movements in foreign exchange rates. They suggest that traders and jewellers are closely monitoring international developments as they continue to influence the local pricing dynamics.

The recent trend follows a post-Eid surge in gold rates, where prices hit record highs across Pakistan.