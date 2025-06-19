‘Pakistan knows Iran better than we do,’ Trump says after meeting Pak Army Chief

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir discussed regional peace, trade, and Iran-Israel Tensions at White House lunch.

The rare and high-profile diplomatic engagement remained in limelight as Islamabad and Washington shared views on regional security, with a particular focus on ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

In his meeting, Trump said Pakistan holds valuable insight into Iran and plays critical role in region’s peace efforts. “Pakistan understands Iran better than we do,” POTUS said, emphasizing country’s strategic position and its importance in shaping the broader Middle Eastern landscape.

Breaking 🚨🚨🚨 U.S. President Trump on his meeting with the Field Marshal Asim Munir after meeting him: “It was an honour to meet him. I wanted to thank him for not going into the war with India. We’re working a trade deal with Pakistan. I was honoured to meet him today.” pic.twitter.com/MACM3buQmV — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) June 18, 2025

The bilateral meeting was held in White House Cabinet Room, followed by luncheon hosted by Trump to honour General Asim Munir. A White House spokesperson said the event recognized Pakistan’s contributions to de-escalating tensions with India and acknowledged the Army Chief’s diplomatic efforts in preventing conflict.

Trump called it an honour to meet COAS Asim Munir, saying he had done excellent job ensuring things don’t spiral into conflict. The two leaders also explored possibilities for economic cooperation, including early-stage talks on a regional trade framework. Trump confirmed that Pakistan’s economic and geopolitical concerns are being taken into account.

After successful meeting wth President Trump, Pak top general is expected to hold follow-up meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pat Hegseth as US-Pakistan entered new era for strategic cooperation.

Trump, in his remarks, termed Pakistan significant nuclear country with good people and praised Munir as “a key figure in maintaining peace and stability in the region.