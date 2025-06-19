Top Eu Diplomats To Meet Iranian Foreign Minister In Geneva Amid Nuclear Standoff

TEHRAN – Several diplomats from European nations are slated to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Switzerland capital Geneva as tensions between Tehran and Israel are all time high.

The high-level dialogue comes at time of mounting instability in Middle East, fueled by fears of regional war and concerns about Iran’s nuclear intentions.

The talks aim to secure concrete assurances from Iran that its nuclear development remains limited to peaceful purposes. European powers are pressing for transparency and a firm commitment that Iran will not seek to develop nuclear weapons.

While US will not participate directly in Geneva meeting, diplomatic sources confirm Washington’s active involvement behind scenes. US is said to be coordinating closely with its EU allies, hinting at a potential opening for former President Donald Trump to re-engage on the nuclear issue.

Speaking to reporters, Donald Trump left door open to future talks, revealing that Iranian officials shown interest in a potential visit to Washington. “We may do that,” he said, before adding, “It’s a little late.”

On the other hand, US President Trump sparked global concern with ambiguous remarks about possible US involvement in Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran. “I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he told reporters, leaving both allies and adversaries uncertain about America’s next move.