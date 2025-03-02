Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 2 March 2025

Gold rate per tola price comes down to Rs300,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers around Rs257,201 on March 2, 2025 Monday.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 279,766 per tola, 21 Karat 267,050 and 18 Karat at 228,900.
Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.
Today Gold Price
|Gold Type
|Price
|24K (per Tola)
|Rs 308,000
|24K (per 10 Grams)
|Rs 264,060
Gold Rate Per Tola Price
|City
|Gold per Tola
|Gold per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Islamabad
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Lahore
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Multan
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Peshawar
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
