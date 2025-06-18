Today Gold Rates in Pakistan -18 June 2025 – 22 and 24 Carat Prices

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in Pakistan, with the rate of 24-karat gold per tola falling by Rs.1,000 to trade at Rs.361,300 while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs.857, settling at Rs.309,756. The 10-gram price for 22-karat gold also decreased, falling by Rs.785 to Rs.283,953.

Today Gold Rates

City 24KGold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi 362,300 3,787 Lahore 362,300 3,787 Islamabad 362,300 3,787 Peshawar 362,300 3,787 Quetta 362,300 3,787

Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 330,550 270,450 Per 10 Gram Gold 283,396 231,870 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,339 23,187 Per Ounce 803,236 657,193

While gold prices dipped, silver registered a modest increase. The price of one tola of silver rose by Rs.69 to reach Rs.3,856, and the 10-gram rate went up by Rs.59, now standing at Rs.3,304.

In the international market, gold prices saw a $16 decline per ounce, falling to $3,398 from $3,414. Conversely, silver continued its upward momentum, gaining $0.69 to hit $36.98 per ounce.