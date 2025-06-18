Today Gold Rates in Pakistan -18 June 2025 – 22 and 24 Carat Prices

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in Pakistan, with the rate of 24-karat gold per tola falling by Rs.1,000 to trade at Rs.361,300 while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs.857, settling at Rs.309,756. The 10-gram price for 22-karat gold also decreased, falling by Rs.785 to Rs.283,953.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|24KGold (per tola)
|Silver (per tola)
|Karachi
|362,300
|3,787
|Lahore
|362,300
|3,787
|Islamabad
|362,300
|3,787
|Peshawar
|362,300
|3,787
|Quetta
|362,300
|3,787
Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|330,550
|270,450
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|283,396
|231,870
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|28,339
|23,187
|Per Ounce
|803,236
|657,193
While gold prices dipped, silver registered a modest increase. The price of one tola of silver rose by Rs.69 to reach Rs.3,856, and the 10-gram rate went up by Rs.59, now standing at Rs.3,304.
In the international market, gold prices saw a $16 decline per ounce, falling to $3,398 from $3,414. Conversely, silver continued its upward momentum, gaining $0.69 to hit $36.98 per ounce.