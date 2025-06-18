Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 June 2025 Wednesday

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market saw roller coaster ride and US Dollar continues to trade firmly, with the buying rate standing at Rs.283.15 and the selling rate at Rs.285.55. Euro also remained strong, quoted at Rs.326.50 for buying and Rs.330.00 for selling.

UK Pound Sterling retained its lead among the highest-valued currencies, trading between Rs.383.60 and Rs.387.60. UAE Dirham was priced at Rs.77.10 (buying) and Rs.77.85 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was slightly lower at Rs.75.35 and Rs.76.15, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar continued to top the list of the most expensive currencies, trading at Rs.911.75 for buying and Rs.921.75 for selling. Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal also remained high-value contenders, trading at Rs.747.75–Rs.757.75 and Rs.742.75–Rs.750.75, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.25 285.45
Euro EUR 326.50 330.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.60 387.60
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.10 77.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 187.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.75 757.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.50 212.50
China Yuan CNY 38.85 39.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.59 35.94
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.75 921.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.00 66.60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.50 170.50
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal OMR 742.75 750.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.50 223.50
Swedish Korona SEK 29.09 29.39
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
