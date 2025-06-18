Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 June 2025 Wednesday

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market saw roller coaster ride and US Dollar continues to trade firmly, with the buying rate standing at Rs.283.15 and the selling rate at Rs.285.55. Euro also remained strong, quoted at Rs.326.50 for buying and Rs.330.00 for selling.

UK Pound Sterling retained its lead among the highest-valued currencies, trading between Rs.383.60 and Rs.387.60. UAE Dirham was priced at Rs.77.10 (buying) and Rs.77.85 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was slightly lower at Rs.75.35 and Rs.76.15, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar continued to top the list of the most expensive currencies, trading at Rs.911.75 for buying and Rs.921.75 for selling. Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal also remained high-value contenders, trading at Rs.747.75–Rs.757.75 and Rs.742.75–Rs.750.75, respectively.