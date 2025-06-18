Pak Field Marshal to hold Key meeting with US President Trump amid regional tensions

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump is slated to meet Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for lunch meeting on Wednesday.

Media reports quoting White House officials said Field Marshal Munir, will interact with Trump on lunch as tensions with India continue despite ceasefire. The meeting between US President and Pakistan’s top general is expected to cover bilateral security issues and ways to strengthen cooperation amid ongoing challenges.

Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to Washington where he engaged with overseas Pakistani community. COAS was warmly received by Pakistani expatriates, who praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their recent successful operations.

During his interaction with overseas Pakistanis, Field Marshal Munir expressed gratitude for their crucial role as ambassadors of Pakistan abroad. He acknowledged their contributions to Pakistan’s economy and international reputation through remittances, investments, and achievements in various sectors.

COAS stressed importance of continued engagement and cooperation with overseas Pakistanis to address common challenges and foster stronger ties. The meeting with President Trump comes in backdrop of heightened regional tensions, following India’s recent unprovoked strikes on multiple Pakistani cities and airbases last month, which were linked to the April 22 Pahalgam incident.