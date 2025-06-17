Field Marshal Asim Munir hails Overseas Pakistanis as nation’s strength during US visit

WASHINGTON – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the United States, where he held key interaction with the Pakistani diaspora in Washington, D.C., reaffirming the strong bond between the Armed Forces and overseas Pakistanis, ISPR said.

In a statement, Army’s media wing said General Asim Munir was warmly received by members of the expatriate community who gathered in large numbers to meet the Army Chief. The attendees expressed heartfelt appreciation for the military’s role in defending national security, particularly lauding the bravery and professionalism demonstrated during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos / Marka-e-Haq.

Addressing the gathering, COAS Munir praised the Pakistani diaspora for their invaluable role as ambassadors of the nation abroad. He commended their consistent contributions to Pakistan’s economy through remittances, investments, and global achievements across various professional domains.

Pak top general stressed importance of continued engagement with overseas Pakistanis, noting that their insights, experiences, and commitment are essential in addressing common challenges and advancing national progress.

The interactive session also allowed community members to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the COAS. General Munir reaffirmed the military’s commitment to a collaborative approach, fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and its global citizens.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to work together towards a more secure, stable, and prosperous Pakistan.