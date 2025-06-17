10pc increase expected in salaries as Balochistan presents Budget 2025-26 today

QUETTA – Balochistan government is set to unveiled its budget with total outlay over Rs1,003 billion for next fiscal year 2025-26 today on Tuesday.

Provincial Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani will present the budget in the Balochistan assembly at 4pm.

Reports said the upcoming fiscal year’s budget is expected to be approximately Rs20 billion surplus.

The Balochistan government is expected to receive Rs783 billion from the federal government during the upcoming fiscal year, while the target for provincial revenue collection has been set at Rs124 billion.

The non-development budget is over Rs 800 billion, while the development budget is projected to be more than Rs200 billion.

Around Rs 175 billion is expected to be allocated for the education sector, and Rs 110 billion for the health sector.

Similarly, Rs 100 billion would be proposed for law and order, and Rs90 billion for pension payments. A 10 percent increase in salaries and a 7 percent increase in pensions are expected.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a proposal for 3,000 new vacancies, with the majority of the positions allocated to the education, health, and police departments.

A day earlier, the Punjab government presented the budget for the next financial year with a total outlay of Rs5,335 billion.

Unveiling the budgetary proposals, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman announced that no new taxes have been levied, making it a tax-free budget.

A major highlight of the budget is the allocation of Rs1,240 billion for the Annual Development Programme, marking a significant increase of 47.2 percent compared to the current financial year.

The finance minister announced a 10 percent increase in the salaries of Punjab government’s employees from Grade 1 to Grade 22.