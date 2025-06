ISLAMABAD – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Pishin and surrounding areas in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the earthquake originated at a depth of 12 kilometers at 11:33 am local time.

The epicenter was located approximately 21 kilometers southeast of Pishin, it said. However, there have been no reports of damage to property or casualties so far.