Summer Fiesta 2025: Free skill-based courses announced for Islamabad girls

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), officially inaugurated the Summer Fiesta 2025 on Tuesday at a college in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, graced the event as the Chief Guest while several other officials also attended the inauguration ceremony at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG), F-6/2.

The Summer Fiesta 2025 offers a wide range of free courses aimed at equipping students with practical and creative skills. These include:

Public Speaking and Podcasting

Web & App Development

Scratch Programming

Digital Arts & Graphic Design

Canva & Graphic Illustration

Fashion Designing

Cosmetology & Personal Grooming

Financial Literacy & E-Commerce

Home Repair & Maintenance

Art of Cooking, Painting, Paper Craft, and more

In his address, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized the transformative power of education, stating, “Education is the only way to bring a revolution across generations.” He underscored the importance of skills development, especially for youth and women, stating that “we can empower our youth through training and skills,” and that “in a society like Pakistan, where women share half the sky, their education and skill development are equally vital.”

Reflecting on emerging technological trends, he highlighted the need to prepare for a rapidly changing world shaped by artificial intelligence and innovation. “Understanding and adapting to AI and advanced technologies is essential. The next 25 years are crucial for Pakistan to embrace global advancements,” he remarked.

Director General FDE, Mr. Syed Junaid Akhlaq, in his welcome speech, reiterated the significance of skill-based education and appreciated the support of partner organizations and host institutions.