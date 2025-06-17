Engineer Ali Mirza faces heat for urging Iran to make Peace deal with Israel

ISLAMABAD – As escalation continue to intensify between Iran and Israel, the aggression of Netanyuahu led government prompted different reactions online, including an unpopular opinion from Pakistani social media sensation Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, who urged Iran to make a deal.

In the ongoing volatile Iran-Israel conflict, Israeli government’s recent aggressive strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites have escalated tensions in the region. The attacks, reportedly targeting Iran’s top military leadership and nuclear facilities, are widely seen as a move to undermine Iran’s nuclear ambitions and derail ongoing nuclear talks.

Amid this backdrop, YouTuber and self-proclaimed scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza sparked controversy by unwanted comments on Israel’s actions. In a recent statement, Mirza was apparently impressed by Israel’s military success, claiming that Israel “broke Iran’s back in one night” and urged Iran to “stop narrating stories” and accept a peace deal similar to the historic Treaty of Hudaybiyyah.

“انجینئر محمد علی مرزا اسرائیل کی حمایت میں کھل کر سامنے آگئے”

پاکستان میں سارے ہی یہودی ایجنٹ ہیں یا کوئی مسلمانوں کا بھی ایجنٹ بچا ہے ۔ pic.twitter.com/ePezQ8GJJB — Rodium-A (@RodiumInsights) June 16, 2025

His comments triggered a fierce backlash on social media, with many Pakistani users criticizing him for endorsing what they call the Netanyahu-led government’s aggressive campaign against Iran.

Social media users accused Mirza of siding with an oppressive regime and undermining Muslim solidarity by calling for Iran’s surrender and pushing for a deal perceived as favoring Israel.

Pakistanis argue that Engineer Mirza’s remarks are insensitive to the broader geopolitical and religious implications of the conflict, especially given Pakistan’s historically cautious stance on Middle Eastern affairs.