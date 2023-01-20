Student tortured by classmates in Lahore elite school

LAHORE – Police have launched an investigation into the torture of a student by her classmates at an elite school in the Punjab capital city of Lahore.
A viral clip shows three girls roughing up their classmate by pushing her on the ground and sitting on her while other students are filming the incident.
One of the girls can be seen grabbing hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently. Another girl can be seen humiliating the victim by kicking in the forehead.
محترم، اس واقعہ پر مقدمہ درج ہو چکا ہے ، تفتیش جاری ہے— Capital City Police Lahore (@ccpolahore) January 20, 2023
After the video was posted on social media, the Punjab Police, in a tweet, confirmed that a case has been registered against them and an investigation was underway.
Reports in local media claim that the three girls tortured their classmate after she reported one of them for using drugs. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, who claimed that her daughter was also being forced to become an addict.
The complainant added a gold chain was also snatched from her daughter during the incident, according to media reports.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.25
|239.5
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|307
|310
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.5
|174.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.5
|186.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,860
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 185,000
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
