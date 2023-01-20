Student tortured by classmates in Lahore elite school

LAHORE – Police have launched an investigation into the torture of a student by her classmates at an elite school in the Punjab capital city of Lahore.

A viral clip shows three girls roughing up their classmate by pushing her on the ground and sitting on her while other students are filming the incident.

One of the girls can be seen grabbing hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently. Another girl can be seen humiliating the victim by kicking in the forehead.

محترم، اس واقعہ پر مقدمہ درج ہو چکا ہے ، تفتیش جاری ہے — Capital City Police Lahore (@ccpolahore) January 20, 2023

After the video was posted on social media, the Punjab Police, in a tweet, confirmed that a case has been registered against them and an investigation was underway.

Reports in local media claim that the three girls tortured their classmate after she reported one of them for using drugs. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, who claimed that her daughter was also being forced to become an addict.

The complainant added a gold chain was also snatched from her daughter during the incident, according to media reports.