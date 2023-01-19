Brutality at its peak: Man punished with electric shocks, video goes viral

LAHORE – A middle-aged man faced the ordeal of his life when he was subjected to electric shocks repeatedly somewhere in Punjab.
A video capturing the punishment meted out to the man has gone viral, sending shock waves across the internet. The video shows a man being punished with electric shocks through a bare wire.
The details of the incident are still unknown; however, the man can be seen pleading with his oppressor to stop the act but to no avail.
یہ وہ طاقت ور مافیاز اور کرمنل لوگ ہیں جن کو ہمارے ادارے ہماری عدالتیں نہیں پکڑ سکتی، کیا جواب دو گے خدا کو..؟ کس منہ سے خدا کے سامنے پیش ہو گے؟ کیا دنیا فانی نہی ہے؟ خدا تم سے حساب نہیں مانگے گا کیا????????؟ pic.twitter.com/tAP3d1qFYe— Ayesha (@Aashi_2) January 18, 2023
At one moment, the man can be seen lying on the ground after the electric shock before being slapped and given another one. The handcuffed man clad in Shalwar Kameez can be seen interacting with a man; however, the identity of the one inflicting pain could not be ascertained.
Although netizens are raging over the horrific treatment, details are still under wraps about the incident. The Punjab Police has also sprung into action and has sought details from internet users about the incident.
'The police are getting information from all districts across the province. If you know anything about this incident, do share the details so that the accused can be prosecuted, Punjab Police's Twitter handle said in a statement.
Meanwhile, internet users are angered over the incident and the treatment meted out to a human being, irrespective of what could have led to this incident.
The netizens are questioning law enforcement agencies about their role in the backdrop of the harrowing video.
