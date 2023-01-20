Search

Aima Baig singing a classic song in green saree breaks the internet

Noor Fatima 12:11 AM | 20 Jan, 2023
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

Lollywood's doll-faced singer-songwriter Aima Baig, who charms her fans with her powerful vocals, is also blessed with ethereal beauty and she never shies away from flaunting it.

With 4.9 million followers on Instagram, the 27-year-old diva is a force to be reckoned with whether in music or sartorial choices. With her latest social media post, the Rent Free singer crooner has the internet in love with her.

Baig recently posed for an Haute Couture Embroidery Atelier brand 'MUSE' where she donned an emerald green sheer saree, embellished with violet sequins, and gold flowers. Paired with glossy lips and statement earrings, the Aya Lariye singer looked amazing.

In another video, the Kalabaz Dil singer sang Mehdi Hassan's Mujhe Tum Nazar Se in her angelic voice. Baig captioned the post, "I remember Faryal showed me this beautiful clip of Rekha jii singing “Mujhay tum Nazar say” and i instantly fell in love w the track. The entire shoot, we had this song on loop and i love how effortlessly MUSE team captured this candid moment." 

Among the many smitten with Baig's beauty and voice were A-list artists Sadaf Kanwal and Ushna Shah who spammed the singer's comment section with love.

On the work front, Baig will next release her upcoming song Rahain from the film, Zarrar. She had recently released Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

