Punjab to convert 15,000 schools solar energy 
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to convert fifteen thousand schools to solar energy.

According to official of energy department, eight thousand schools have already been shifted to solar energy in the first phase.

Similarly, work on alternate energy projects in the province is also in progress to generate 27 megawatt (MW) power.

