Four terrorists killed in Kech IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces neutralised four terrorists, including a high-value target, during an intelligence-based operation in the Balgatar area of Kech district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place on the night of November 12-13, following intelligence reports of terrorist activity in the region.

In a fierce gun battle, four terrorists were killed, including their leader, Sana, also known as Baru. He was a key recruitment agent for suicide bombers in the so-called Majeed Brigade in Kech and was a top target of law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists. The military’s media wing confirmed that a sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining terrorists.

Pakistan’s security forces, in alignment with the nation, remain resolute in their efforts to protect the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.