Sharjah Literary Agency powers Arabic literature’s Global Reach at SIBF 2024

SHARJAH – At the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), Tamer Said, Director of the Sharjah Literary Agency (SLA), introduced the agency’s extensive services aimed at enhancing the visibility and reach of Arabic literature worldwide, detailing its role in supporting and bridging Arabic authors and publishers with international markets.

On Tuesday, during a session titled ‘An Introduction to the Sharjah Literary Agency and its Range of Services,’ moderated by Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), Said noted that the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) launched SLA in 2020, building its portfolio with diverse authors and publishers.

He said: “SLA’s growing catalogue includes over 150 literary works across novels, poetry, and children’s literature, all rigorously curated to meet high linguistic and editorial standards. We aim to bring diverse Arabic voices to new audiences, providing works that resonate globally.”

A key focus for SLA is supporting copyright management to empower authors and publishers alike. “Copyright protection is central to our mission,” noted Said. “Our dedicated team streamlines rights management, enabling authors and publishers to focus on delivering great content. Furthermore, we unlock new revenue streams, from translation and film to audiobook rights, maximising publishers’ and authors’ earnings.

Transparency and partnership lie at SLA’s core, stressed Said: “By providing clear terms and detailed analytics, SLA builds trust and ensures informed decision-making. We empower our partners with insights and data at every step, ensuring good governance.”

SLA connects publishers, editors, and translators by leveraging an extensive global network. Recently, during the Sharjah Publishers Conference, it generated interest from the Balkans and Macedonian works. “Through partnerships and our presence at major events, we open doors for Arabic literature to reach diverse markets,” he continued.

In addition to managing relationships among stakeholders, Said stated the agency actively promotes its clients’ work. “We follow a strategy to promote our clients’ work by strategically showcasing them in specific events and fairs suited for their genre and demand, in addition to social media boosting book visibility to a wider audience.”

“Ultimately, SLA is about long-term impact,” Said concluded. “Our focus is on growing a global audience for Arabic literature and nurturing strong, enduring partnerships for the future.”