'Swift Response': US forces kickstart large scale drills in Europe to deter Russia

STUTTGART – US army-led, multinational joint drills Exercise Swift Response was kicked off and will continue along NATO’s eastern flank as the west seeks to deter Kremlin aggression.

A press release issued by US Army Europe and Africa said a large number of service members from partner nations will take part in a series of military exercises across Europe to “demonstrate transatlantic solidarity and the security commitments of the participating nations to defense along NATO’s eastern flank”.

Alaska-based paratroopers will move over the North Pole to Norway, where they will practice Arctic tactics with other forces while the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division will perform separate airborne missions with allies in Latvia, Lithuania, and North Macedonia.

Swift Response exercises US Army Europe and Africa’s ability to rapidly deploy beside European multi-national airborne forces with little to no warming across the globe, the official statement said.

It also added that Southern European Command Task Force-Africa will oversee five near-simultaneous Joint Forcible Entries, or airborne operations, over the course of 96 hours.

The drills come amid a tense security backdrop in Europe, that forces Washington to send more than 20,000 additional troops to Europe.

A statement issued by USAREUR-AF said the drills will test the army’s skills to rapidly deploy with little to no warning across the globe.

The recent drills comprised nearly two times the personnel as compared to last year’s training event, which makes it the largest SOCEUR exercise to date.