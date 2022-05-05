Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 May 2022
08:34 AM | 5 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 130,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 111,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 102,299 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 119,257.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Karachi
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Islamabad
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Peshawar
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Quetta
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Sialkot
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Attock
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Gujranwala
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Jehlum
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Multan
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Gujrat
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Nawabshah
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Chakwal
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Hyderabad
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Nowshehra
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Sargodha
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Faisalabad
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
|Mirpur
|PKR 130,100
|PKR 1,576
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- US condemns Karachi University attack as ‘true affront to mankind’11:10 AM | 5 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat Hussain vows to defend Imran Khan against ‘character ...10:35 AM | 5 May, 2022
- Character assassination drive being planned against me, claims Imran ...10:02 AM | 5 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:03 AM | 5 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 May 202208:34 AM | 5 May, 2022
Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr
09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022
- First Muslim Marvel superhero wishes Pakistani fans a happy Eid08:52 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities wear their finest on Eidul Fitr; see pictures05:37 PM | 4 May, 2022
- ‘Big announcement’ – Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas across ...01:01 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022