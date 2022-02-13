Turkey, Israel foil plot to assassinate businessman in Istanbul

ISTANBUL – Intelligence units of Turkey and Israel worked together to thwart the assassination attempt of a Turkish-Israeli business magnate Yair Geller.

Reports of Middle East Eye citing sources said Mossad, and Turkey's national intelligence organization detained a pack of eight members following a months-long investigation and surveillance.

Once the target was safe, security units then moved in on the hitmen and held all of them. Most are Turkish nationals, but one member of the group has close ties to a foreign intelligence service while the head of the group is an Iranian national.

The assassination attempt was believed to be a retaliation to the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was assassinated by Israeli agents.

The report suggests that the team, which included Turkish nationals, photographed the target’s residence and his office. The assailants also used multiple phone numbers to avoid any counter-intelligence surveillance.

Officials believed that if the 75-year-old Israeli businessman was killed, the relations between Istanbul and the Jewish state would be further strained.

This is not the first time Turkish authorities have foiled such an assassination attempt. Earlier, they foiled a Hezbollah attack on an Israeli target in Turkey by implementing high-security measures in three major cities.

Officials said the timing of this operation was crucial as it came amid the discussions between Turkey and Israel to normalize diplomatic relations, while some foreign forces might have been motivated to upset peace talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli President Herzog have held four phone conversations this year in an attempt to mend frayed ties, while the Jewish president is expected to visit Istanbul soon.

Turkey and Iran also maintain close ties as the two sides promised cooperation on human trafficking, terrorism, and other issues. Though relations soured over the Palestinian cause, Turkey also seeks close ties with Israel.