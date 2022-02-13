Irshad Bhatti's wife passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The wife of senior multimedia journalist Irshad Bhatti passed away on Saturday in Islamabad.

TV show host Saleem Safi shared the development in a tweet saying the wife of our colleague Irshad Bhatti has passed away. The Jirga host praised the deceased saying she contributed a lot to Bhatti's achievements, he also prayed for the departed soul in a social media post.

ہمارے ساتھی تجزیہ کار ارشاد بھٹی کی اہلیہ وفات پاگئی ہیں۔انکی نماز جنازہ آج شام نمازمغرب کےفورابعد I.8/3 سیکٹرکی مسجدقبامیں ادا کی جائیگی۔مرحومہ ایک عظیم خاتون تھیں۔بھٹی کی کامیابیوں میں انکا

بڑاہاتھ تھا۔اللہ انکی درجات بلندکرےاوربھٹی کویہ صدمہ صبرکےساتھ برداشت کرنےکی توفیق دے۔ — Saleem Safi (@SaleemKhanSafi) February 12, 2022

Condolences started pouring in from ministers as well. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Irshad Bhatti’s wife. In his condolence message, he said he was with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the wife of columnist and anchorperson.

Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed deep grief and sorrow, he prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased saying Almighty grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.