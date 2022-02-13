‘Can't further endure pain’: Shahid Afridi says good bye to PSL7

LAHORE – Gladiators' star player Shahid Afridi, who earlier requested his team management for rest, has now announced not to play further in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The all-rounder wished to sign off with another PSL trophy in his last season however severe pain owing due to a medical condition forced him to quit just like the second leg of the flagship tournament started in Lahore.

Afridi in a video message on a video streaming platform hailed Quetta Gladiators, well-wishers, and fans for their support.

“I wanted to end PSL on a good note but I have been playing with the lower-back injury for 15-16 years now,” he can be heard saying while he mentioned that the pain is quite intense where I feel pain in my groin, knee and even the fingers of the foot.

In his last PSL outing, the iconic player finished with the figures of two for 27 in his four-over spell against Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, Afridi said this is not the end of his career as he vows to return to action in the Kashmir Premier League after undergoing rehab. “I will come back on the field once again for my fans, keep me in your prayers,” Afridi said.