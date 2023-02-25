Memes rain on Twitter as Azam Khan thrashes father Moin Khan’s Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 clash

KARACHI – Islamabad United grabbed their third victory in the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL season eight, with Azam Khan breathing fire against Quetta Gladiators, a franchise coached by his father, and cricket great Moin Khan.
Power hitter Azam Khan missed a century on Friday but his scintillating knock of 97 runs off just 42 balls stunned everyone and prompted reactions on social media.
The 24-year-old took charge when United were in slight trouble and he showed no signs of pressure as he went on run riot against Sarafaraz-led Quetta Gladiators.
Sharing his views after the match, Azam said he was eyeing ton but thanked Almighty for his 97 off 42. He showered praise on his father for unflinching support. He gave credit to his father for his dazzling form, discipline, and several other things.
As Khan praised his father, trolls on Twitter were having a field day as they shared rib-tickling memes on the situation.
Here’s how people reacted:
[When you get home after 10 PM]— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 24, 2023
You go to your dad: pic.twitter.com/WwmdCUylck
Quetta Gladiators ki intezamia Moin Khan ki taraf dekhte hue #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/x6YlchrUaS— WWE Urdu (@WWEUrdu) February 24, 2023
Moin Khan, when #AzamKhan scores runs against #QuettaGladiators #QGvIU #IUvsQG #PSL8 #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/xY1Zv51CpA— Usman Saleem Akhter (@UsmaanSaleem) February 24, 2023
Moin Khan and QG management to Odean Smith after he denied Azam Khan the century pic.twitter.com/050f8sapUZ— yang yoo (@GongR1ght) February 24, 2023
Moin Khan be like~ pic.twitter.com/GtcDyZlpl2— Fazazok (@farazb151) February 24, 2023
Moin Khan somewhere in the stadium pic.twitter.com/4Jx6N1OavN— Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) February 24, 2023
Moin Khan joining Azam Khan in IU dressing room: pic.twitter.com/oI3soseENU— ... (@HBA_162) February 24, 2023
moin khan watching azam khan batting be like pic.twitter.com/QRBteAbifu— foseeh (@apache_http) February 24, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
