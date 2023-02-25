Memes rain on Twitter as Azam Khan thrashes father Moin Khan’s Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 clash

KARACHI – Islamabad United grabbed their third victory in the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL season eight, with Azam Khan breathing fire against Quetta Gladiators, a franchise coached by his father, and cricket great Moin Khan.

Power hitter Azam Khan missed a century on Friday but his scintillating knock of 97 runs off just 42 balls stunned everyone and prompted reactions on social media.

The 24-year-old took charge when United were in slight trouble and he showed no signs of pressure as he went on run riot against Sarafaraz-led Quetta Gladiators.

Sharing his views after the match, Azam said he was eyeing ton but thanked Almighty for his 97 off 42. He showered praise on his father for unflinching support. He gave credit to his father for his dazzling form, discipline, and several other things.

As Khan praised his father, trolls on Twitter were having a field day as they shared rib-tickling memes on the situation.

Here’s how people reacted:

