Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Match abandoned due to heavy rain

RAWALPINDI – The second match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine in Rawalpindi, scheduled between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, has been canceled due to persistent heavy rainfall in the area.

The match, set to begin at 7:00 pm with the toss occurring half an hour prior, couldn’t proceed as the ground at Pindi Cricket Stadium remained covered, with numerous potholes on the outfield.

Both Islamabad and Quetta teams opted to remain at their hotel instead of heading to the stadium.

Earlier in the day, the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi also suffered the same fate.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad yesterday as well.

According to a Meteorological Office official, there are predictions of rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Saturday and the subsequent days, with Saturday potentially experiencing the worst impact.

Despite the weather challenges, Pindi Stadium typically draws a large crowd for international matches and PSL fixtures, creating a festive atmosphere worth remembering. Around ten thousand temporary seats have been added to the stadium for the nine matches it will host over the next ten days.