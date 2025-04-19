PSL 10 comes to Lahore with No major Road Closures this year; See full traffic plan

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore, home to around 15 million people, is set to welcome Pakistan Super League 2025, with cricket fever returns to the , metropolis. The government of Punjab unveiled special traffic and school management plan to ensure minimal disruption during the high-profile tournament.

Lahore will host series of evening matches, all scheduled to start at 7:00pm at Gaddafi Stadium. Given the potential overlap with regular city traffic, authorities have taken steps to manage the flow of vehicles and avoid congestion on major roads. Major road including Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Main Boulevard, and Gulberg Road will remain open to the public during match days.

Only short-term road closures will be put in place when teams travel to and from the stadium, and these will be timed strategically to avoid peak hours. In a related move, the provincial government has also revised school timings for institutions located near the stadium. From April 24 to May 18, schools in the vicinity will operate from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The decision was made following a joint review by city planners, law enforcement, and education departments to ease pressure on matchday traffic.

Lahore PSL Schedule 2025

Dates Matches Teams April 24 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi April 25 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings April 26 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans April 27 Match 17 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi April 29 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans April 30 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United May 1 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators May 2 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United May 3 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United May 4 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings May 13 Match 32 Eliminator 1 May 16 Match 33 Eliminator 2 May 18 Match 34 Final

With Lahore playing a central role in this season’s tournament, officials are working to strike a balance between the city’s daily routines and the excitement of Pakistan’s premier T20 league. The government says the measures are aimed at creating a festive yet manageable environment for both residents and cricket fans.