Karachi likely to face heatwave on THESE days

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Karachi is expected to experience heatwave from April 20-23 (Sunday-Wednesday).

The Met Office has advised Karachi residents to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily due to the increasing heat.

A rise of one to two degrees Celsius in temperature is expected starting today. From tomorrow, sea breezes are expected to stop, which may lead to a significant increase in temperatures.

From tomorrow until April 23, a heatwave-like condition may develop in Karachi, with temperatures expected to rise up to 40°C. Nights are also likely to remain warmer than usual.

The Met Office has advised citizens to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, limit outdoor activities during the day, and increase water intake to stay protected from the heat.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued high-alert weather advisory for parts of north western Pakistan, warning residents and travelers of severe weather conditions expected to strike within the next 12 hours.

As per NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), a powerful weather system is forecast to bring intense rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The affected areas include Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Khyber, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, Orakzai, and Waziristan.

Officials also warned of flash floods, landslides, and damages to infrastructure, power lines, and standing crops. Vulnerable and low-lying areas are especially at risk, while mountainous regions face potential landslide threats.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel, particularly in hilly or landslide-prone zones like Hazara and Malakand. Motorists are advised to check road conditions in advance, as heavy rains may lead to road closures and travel disruptions.