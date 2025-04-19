Punjab University teachers flee with PhD Scholarships worth Rs320million

Apr 19, 2025
LAHORE – University of the Punjab, one of oldest and largest public varsity in Pakistanis, is facing major scandal with dozen teachers vanish after receiving scholarship funds worth hundreds of millions.

As per available information, scholars were bound to return and serve at the university for at least five years, have failed to fulfill their obligations. The issue came to light after PU authorities discovered that these individuals had not returned to resume duties post-completion of docterate.

PU issued scholarships to enhance higher education and academic standards. These teachers were part of batch of 56 faculty members granted funding for foreign doctorate programs. The university started formal action, and is working with Foreign Office and Ministry of Interior to block the passports of the defaulters.

List of Teachers with Estimated Amounts 

Name Department Amount 
Farah Sattar GIS Center Rs7million
Syed Mohsin Ali GIS Center Rs14million
Kiran Ayesha Administrative Sciences Rs10million
Rabia Ibad MMG Department Rs9million
Khawaja Khurram Khurshid IQTM Rs84million
Shamaila Ishaq Hailey College Rs16.1million
Usman Rahim Coal Technology Rs72million
Salman Aziz College of Engineering Rs9million
Muhammad Nawaz GIS Rs72million
Javeria Iqbal PUCIT Rs6million
Seemab Ara AdminSciences Rs10million
Samia Mahmood NA Rs11.6million

Punjab University has also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pursue legal action and recover the outstanding dues.

Authorities have emphasized the need for stricter monitoring of scholarship recipients, calling for reforms in how grants are awarded, tracked, and enforced to avoid future exploitation of public resources.

