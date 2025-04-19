Punjab University teachers flee with PhD Scholarships worth Rs320million

LAHORE – University of the Punjab, one of oldest and largest public varsity in Pakistanis, is facing major scandal with dozen teachers vanish after receiving scholarship funds worth hundreds of millions.

As per available information, scholars were bound to return and serve at the university for at least five years, have failed to fulfill their obligations. The issue came to light after PU authorities discovered that these individuals had not returned to resume duties post-completion of docterate.

PU issued scholarships to enhance higher education and academic standards. These teachers were part of batch of 56 faculty members granted funding for foreign doctorate programs. The university started formal action, and is working with Foreign Office and Ministry of Interior to block the passports of the defaulters.

List of Teachers with Estimated Amounts

Name Department Amount Farah Sattar GIS Center Rs7million Syed Mohsin Ali GIS Center Rs14million Kiran Ayesha Administrative Sciences Rs10million Rabia Ibad MMG Department Rs9million Khawaja Khurram Khurshid IQTM Rs84million Shamaila Ishaq Hailey College Rs16.1million Usman Rahim Coal Technology Rs72million Salman Aziz College of Engineering Rs9million Muhammad Nawaz GIS Rs72million Javeria Iqbal PUCIT Rs6million Seemab Ara AdminSciences Rs10million Samia Mahmood NA Rs11.6million

Punjab University has also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pursue legal action and recover the outstanding dues.

Authorities have emphasized the need for stricter monitoring of scholarship recipients, calling for reforms in how grants are awarded, tracked, and enforced to avoid future exploitation of public resources.