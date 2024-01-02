Saim Ayub in, Imam out as Pakistan announces squad for third Test against Australia

SYDNEY – PSL sensation Saim Ayub is set to make his test debut against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground as Pakistan unveiled a revamped squad with two changes.

PCB made two changes as ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Imam-ul-Haq have given a chance to fresh talent.

The debutant Saim Ayub has been the leading young batting sensation to emerge in red ball cricket. In limited format, Saim's innings were compared to the likes of Babar Azam. After T20 and ODI, he will set to step onto the Test cricket stage against unbeatable Australia.

Meanwhile, Off-spinner Sajid Khan will play in place of injured Abrar Ahmed. Shan Masood will be leading the charge, along with Abdullah Shafiq and the team's backbone Babar Azam.

Other players in the squad are Muhammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, and Salman Ali Agha. Mir Hamza, Amir Jamal, and Hasan Ali are roped in for the bowling side.

With fresh tweaks, Team Green aims to avoid a whitewash in the third Test against Australia.