10:40 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam breaks another record in ODI cricket
Pakistani captain Babar Azam has become the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries. 

In the first ODI against South Africa at Centurion, the Pakistani skipper scored 103 runs in a classy inning that saw his team home. It took the Pakistan captain only 76 innings to score 13 tons in the 50-over format.

South Africa's Hashim Amla, India's Virat Kohli, and South Africa's Quentin de Kock scored 13 centuries from 83 innings, 13 centuries from 86 innings, and 13 tons from 86 innings, respectively.

Azam is currently placed at number 2 in the ICC ODI batsman rankings. Kohli occupies the number one spot but, according to a cricket statistician, Azam can surpass Kohli to become the best batsman in the world in the 50-over format.

