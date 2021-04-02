Babar Azam breaks another record in ODI cricket

Pakistani captain Babar Azam has become the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries.

In the first ODI against South Africa at Centurion, the Pakistani skipper scored 103 runs in a classy inning that saw his team home. It took the Pakistan captain only 76 innings to score 13 tons in the 50-over format.

Quickest to 13 ODI hundreds (number of innings)



Babar Azam in 76 innings

Hashim Amla in 83 innings

Virat Kohli 86 in innings

Quinton de Kock in 86 innings

David Warner in 91 innings#Cricket #SAvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 2, 2021

South Africa's Hashim Amla, India's Virat Kohli, and South Africa's Quentin de Kock scored 13 centuries from 83 innings, 13 centuries from 86 innings, and 13 tons from 86 innings, respectively.

PAKvSA – Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat ... 09:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021 GAUTENG – Pakistan on Friday remained victorious in the first ODI at Centurion, winning the match by three ...

Azam is currently placed at number 2 in the ICC ODI batsman rankings. Kohli occupies the number one spot but, according to a cricket statistician, Azam can surpass Kohli to become the best batsman in the world in the 50-over format.