Babar Azam breaks another record in ODI cricket
Share
Pakistani captain Babar Azam has become the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries.
In the first ODI against South Africa at Centurion, the Pakistani skipper scored 103 runs in a classy inning that saw his team home. It took the Pakistan captain only 76 innings to score 13 tons in the 50-over format.
Quickest to 13 ODI hundreds (number of innings)— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 2, 2021
Babar Azam in 76 innings
Hashim Amla in 83 innings
Virat Kohli 86 in innings
Quinton de Kock in 86 innings
David Warner in 91 innings#Cricket #SAvPAK
South Africa's Hashim Amla, India's Virat Kohli, and South Africa's Quentin de Kock scored 13 centuries from 83 innings, 13 centuries from 86 innings, and 13 tons from 86 innings, respectively.
PAKvSA – Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat ... 09:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
GAUTENG – Pakistan on Friday remained victorious in the first ODI at Centurion, winning the match by three ...
Azam is currently placed at number 2 in the ICC ODI batsman rankings. Kohli occupies the number one spot but, according to a cricket statistician, Azam can surpass Kohli to become the best batsman in the world in the 50-over format.
PAKvSA – Babar Azam scores fighting century ... 06:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pakistan captain scored his 13th century in the One Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Centurion on ...
- Babar Azam breaks another record in ODI cricket10:40 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement with Pakistan on emergency ...10:33 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- No plan to privatise any PIA assets, announces Aviation minister10:10 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Gwadar made South Balochistan capital09:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat South Africa in ...09:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s latest photo wins fans’ hearts06:26 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Punjabi folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away in Lahore05:26 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani animated movie makes it to international film fest04:03 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021