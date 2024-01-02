Pakistani Rupee off to firm start in 2024 as US dollar weakens in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started the first trading day of 2024 on positive note, strengthening against the US dollar in interbank.

In the early hours of trading, the local currency witnessed an upward trend against the US dollar, it appreciated 0.13pc.

On Tuesday, rupee stands at 281.50, after jumping Rs0.36 on the first working day of the year.

Last year, the local currency witnessed a depreciation of around 20pc to settle at 281.86 in wake politicial, and economic crisis along with massive financing gap and other challenges.