Punjab announces big relief in Learner Driving License Fee amid influx of applicants

Web Desk
12:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – Amid massive police action against those having no licences, City Traffic Police (CTP) witnessed huge increase in issuance of new driving licences, and over one million people visit police centres across the region to get learner licenses online.

In wake of stern action, and previous announcement of hike in fees, the driving centres across metropolises saw huge influx of applicants.

Passing on releif for masses, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended the deadline of increasing driving license fee.

With the latest update, the interim government suspended sudden increase in fee hike, and applicants will now be able to get learner license on previous fee til January 9, 2024.

Huge Increase in Annual Fee for Driving License

In December, Punjab government decided to raise driving license for cars and motorcycles.

From Jan 10, 2024, the learner license fee will be increased from Rs60 to Rs1000.

Punjab decides to charge driving license fees on annual basis

