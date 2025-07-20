Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 20 July

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market shows relatively stable trends across major currencies, with modest fluctuations reflecting ongoing global economic shifts on Juy 20.

US Dollar (USD) remains stable with a slight margin between buying at 288.1 and selling at 288.6, maintaining its position as a key global currency amid economic uncertainty. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthened slightly, now buying at 386.4 and selling at 390.4.

Euro (EUR) continues its gradual climb, with buying at 334.4 and selling at 338.4, Canadian Dollar (CAD) and Australian Dollar (AUD) remained at 210.4 and 185.9 respectively.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) at 76.75, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 747.7, and Qatari Riyal (QAR) at 77.43 show consistent performance amid oil market stability.