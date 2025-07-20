Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 20 July

By News Desk
9:05 am | Jul 20, 2025
Usd To Pkr Pakistani Rupee Inches Up Again Us Dollar In Interbank

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market shows relatively stable trends across major currencies, with modest fluctuations reflecting ongoing global economic shifts on Juy 20.

US Dollar (USD) remains stable with a slight margin between buying at 288.1 and selling at 288.6, maintaining its position as a key global currency amid economic uncertainty. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthened slightly, now buying at 386.4 and selling at 390.4.

Euro (EUR) continues its gradual climb, with buying at 334.4 and selling at 338.4, Canadian Dollar (CAD) and Australian Dollar (AUD) remained at 210.4 and 185.9 respectively.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) at 76.75, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 747.7, and Qatari Riyal (QAR) at 77.43 show consistent performance amid oil market stability.

Currency Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 288.1 288.6
Euro EUR 334.4 338.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 386.4 390.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 185.9 190.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.9 772.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.4 215.4
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 44.17 44.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2.02
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.7 943.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.4 67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.36 169.36
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.53 27.83
Omani Riyal OMR 747.7 757.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.9 226.9
Swedish Korona SEK 29 29.3
Swiss Franc CHF 352.88 355.63
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
Would you like this as a downloadable file (Excel, CSV, PDF), or should I highlight any specific currencies for you?  
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now