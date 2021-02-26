Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-26- Updated 12:00 AM
09:46 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2021 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:00 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 158.50 159.20
Euro EUR 191 193
UK Pound Sterling GBP 222 225
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.70 43.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.80 42.30
Australian Dollar AUD 123 125.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 404.80 406.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 124 126
China Yuan CNY 24.90 25.05
Danish Krone DKK 24.70 25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.60 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 503 505.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39 39.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 106.05 106.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.90 18.15
Omani Riyal OMR 410.50 412.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.60 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.50 120.50
Swedish Korona SEK 18.20 18.45
Swiss Franc CHF 177.80 178.70
Thai Bhat THB 5.30 5.40

