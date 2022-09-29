Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 29, 2022
08:44 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Source: File photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 229.9 233.15
Euro EUR 220 222
UK Pound Sterling GBP 248 251
U.A.E Dirham AED 62 62.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 60.6 61.2
Australian Dollar AUD 152.77 154.02
Bahrain Dinar BHD 629.98 634.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 172.52 173.87
China Yuan CNY 33.01 33.26
Danish Krone DKK 30.65 31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.17 30.52
Indian Rupee INR 2.9 2.98
Japanese Yen JPY 1.3 1.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 762.28 767.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.37 51.82
New Zealand Dollar NZD 133.92 135.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.98 22.28
Omani Riyal OMR 615.2 619.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 65.07 65.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 164.78 166.08
Swedish Korona SEK 20.89 21.19
Swiss Franc CHF 239.56 241.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

