Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 29, 2022
08:44 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|229.9
|233.15
|Euro
|EUR
|220
|222
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|248
|251
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|62
|62.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|60.6
|61.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152.77
|154.02
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|629.98
|634.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172.52
|173.87
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.01
|33.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|30.65
|31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.17
|30.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.9
|2.98
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.3
|1.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|762.28
|767.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|51.37
|51.82
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|133.92
|135.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.98
|22.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|615.2
|619.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|65.07
|65.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|164.78
|166.08
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.89
|21.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|239.56
|241.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 September 202208:18 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
-
-
- PAKvENG: Pakistan beat England in yet another nail-biting thriller11:16 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
- Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani gear up for new project09:23 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
-
- Srha Asghar and husband announce pregnancy08:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022