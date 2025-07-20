Gaza Baby dies of hunger along with 116 amid Israeli aid site shootings

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces intensified attacks on Gaza, with over 100 Palestinians killed in a single day, including 38 shot while trying to get food at aid sites.

Israeli gunfire wreak havoc near Khan Yunis and Rafah. A month old baby has also died from starvation at Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, amid worsening humanitarian conditions and escalating violence in the besieged enclave.

Palestinian authorities confirmed infant’s death, adding that a second individual also died of malnutrition on the same day.

Ministry of Health is sounding the alarm as medical facilities become overwhelmed with patients suffering from hunger. Officials report that 17,000 children are currently experiencing severe malnutrition across the Gaza Strip.

Despite the growing crisis, Israeli aggression intensified, with at least 116 Palestinians killed since dawn, according to medical sources. Among the dead are 38 civilians who were shot while attempting to access food at aid distribution centers operated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

International calls for a ceasefire and renewed humanitarian access continue to grow as conditions in Gaza deteriorate and food scarcity reaches critical levels.