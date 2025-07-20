After 19 Years in Silence, Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled is finally at rest

RIYADH – Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal breathed his last at age of 36, bringing an emotional closure to nearly two-decade-long medical mystery that stunned everyone.

The prince, known as KSA’s Sleeping Prince, was just 15 years old when he suffered a tragic car accident in UK which changed his life forever. Suffering a devastating brain hemorrhage, he was flown to Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Medical City, where he remained in a coma for 19 years.

His father Prince Khaled bin Talal confirmed the news with a powerful Quranic verse, signaling the end of a long and painful journey:

“O tranquil soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him]…”

“With full faith in God’s will, and with shattered hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved son,” he added.

The medical condition of Al-Waleed made him symbol of unwavering hope. His family never gave up, clinging to prayers, medical miracles, and public support.

Earlier this year, a viral clip falsely claiming he had awoken sent shockwaves through social media. People wept, prayed, and celebrated, only for family to later confirm that the prince remained unconscious.

Funeral prayers are to be held today, with public mourning taking place over three days.